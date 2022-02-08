PICTORIAL: Kenya Prisons Service recruitment exercise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The Kenya Prisons Service on Tuesday embarked on a countrywide recruitment exercise at various centres.

According to the organisation, those seeking to be recruited must be Kenyan citizens, have a valid Identification card and no criminal record.

They also need to have a Kenya Certficate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade of D+ and above or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and be between the ages of 18 and 28 years for secondary school leavers.

Officials indicated that they expected a huge turnout hence the security at various constituency headquarters.