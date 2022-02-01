Picking a ‘doggy’ day care: a dog owner’s worst nightmare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Dog day care centres are mushrooming across most neighborhoods amid a surge in demand for such facilities.

The relaxation of pandemic restrictions which compelled people to work from home and hence spend more time with their dogs, the return to the office has triggered a drastic change.

I own two dogs: a four-year-old German Shephard and a four-month-old Maltese.

Last December I was caught between a rock and a hard place as my family headed for a Christmas vacation. I wondered where and with whom was l going to leave my four-month old puppy?

As for the German Shephard, l had no problem leaving him behind because he is a guard dog but fluffy Maltese who is more of a house dog, needs pampering and more care.

I therefore begun asking few of my friends if they knew of a place l could leave my pup but they were as clueless as l was. Fortunately as l was surfing the internet l came across a gentleman who takes in pets for boarding and lodging.

I quickly dialed the number and booked an inspection tour of the place. I was indeed fascinated and thought to myself this is home away from home for my puppy.

Six days after our holiday trip it was sad to see fluffy leave his new found friends to return home.

Here is my experience with a daycare facility at the hear of Syokimau in Machakos: