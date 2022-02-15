Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Gicheru, who attended the opening of his trial in person, appeared before judge Miatta Maria Samba at courtroom three/Screengrab-ICC

NATIONAL NEWS

Paul Gicheru’s trial commences as prosecution lays out 7 witness tampering counts

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — The trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness interference accusations at the International Criminal Court in the Hague commenced on Tuesday with the prosecution laying out seven witness meddling counts.

Gicheru, who attended the opening of his trial in person, appeared before judge Miatta Maria Samba at courtroom three.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks, explained how Gicheru tried to bribe and intimidate prosecution witnesses, so as to withdraw their assistance from the court.

The prosecution said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

“Witness evidence will show bank statements, depositing large sums of money into witnesses’ bank accounts,” the prosecution said.

Gicheru, who attended the opening of his trial in person, appeared before judge Miatta Maria Samba at courtroom three/Screengrab-ICC

The prosecution said they will present evidence showing how Gicheru, while operating from his office in Eldoret, decided which witnesses will be targeted and how much money they will be given.

The prosecution also submitted that Gucheru was to lead the witnesses in signing legal documents to cease cooperation with the court.

“The evidence shows that Gicheru was tasked with locating ICC witnesses inside and outside the country, by Deputy President William Ruto,” the Prosecution said.

Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged witnesses in the case against Deputy President William Ruto, journalist Joshua Arap Sang terminated in April 2016, and Henry Kosgey in whose respect the court declined to confirm charges in January 2012

The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.

Other Kenyans who faced charges of crimes against humanity at the ICC alongside Kenyatta, Ruto, Sang and Kosgei were Francis Muthaura and police chief Mohammed Ali.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

ICC case against Lawyer Paul Gicheru to commence next week

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 9 – The trial in the case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court in the Hague will...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gicheru’s case at the ICC faces uncertainty as witnesses refuse to cooperate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Prosecution Case before the ICC against Kenyan Lawyer Paul Gicheru is facing uncertainty with more witnesses refusing to...

February 7, 2022

Kenya

Police Spokesman tells off UDA over claims of complicity in campaign violence

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19- The National Police Service has termed as baseless allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that it is taking...

January 19, 2022

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused of ‘crimes against humanity’ at ICC

Paris, France, Oct 12 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused Tuesday of “crimes against humanity” at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his...

October 12, 2021

Kenya

Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s trial at ICC to open on February 15

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The International Criminal Court in the Hague has set February 15, 2022, as the commencement date for the trial...

October 1, 2021

ICC

ICC rejects Gicheru’s request for a temporary stay of trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The International Criminal Court (ICC) trial chamber has rejected the request for a temporary stay of proceedings by Paul...

September 24, 2021

ICC

Lawyer Paul Gicheru allowed to attend ICC pre-trial conference virtually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7-Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing accusations of witness tampering at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been allowed to...

September 7, 2021