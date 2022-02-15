Paul Gicheru’s trial commences as prosecution lays out 7 witness tampering counts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — The trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness interference accusations at the International Criminal Court in the Hague commenced on Tuesday with the prosecution laying out seven witness meddling counts.

Gicheru, who attended the opening of his trial in person, appeared before judge Miatta Maria Samba at courtroom three.

The prosecution, during its opening remarks, explained how Gicheru tried to bribe and intimidate prosecution witnesses, so as to withdraw their assistance from the court.

The prosecution said they will be presenting evidence of phone records and transactions to confirm that Gicheru acted to prevent witnesses from testifying and coerced them to recant their statements.

“Witness evidence will show bank statements, depositing large sums of money into witnesses’ bank accounts,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution said they will present evidence showing how Gicheru, while operating from his office in Eldoret, decided which witnesses will be targeted and how much money they will be given.

The prosecution also submitted that Gucheru was to lead the witnesses in signing legal documents to cease cooperation with the court.

“The evidence shows that Gicheru was tasked with locating ICC witnesses inside and outside the country, by Deputy President William Ruto,” the Prosecution said.

Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged witnesses in the case against Deputy President William Ruto, journalist Joshua Arap Sang terminated in April 2016, and Henry Kosgey in whose respect the court declined to confirm charges in January 2012

The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.

Other Kenyans who faced charges of crimes against humanity at the ICC alongside Kenyatta, Ruto, Sang and Kosgei were Francis Muthaura and police chief Mohammed Ali.