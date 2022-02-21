Parties urged to conduct their NDCs before Nomination deadline

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has reminded political parties to convene their National Delegates Conference (NDCs) before the nominations deadline.

The body further stated that NDCs should be conducted in line with respective party constitutions and view of gazetted election timelines.

“Political parties’ National Delegates Conference (NDCs) should be held in line with respective party constitutions and view of Gazetted election timelines. The NDCs however, should be held before parties’ nomination date whose deadline is 22nd April,2022,” the ORPP said on its Twitter account.

Some of the major parties that are yet to hold their NDC include Jubilee party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Others include Chama Cha Kazi party, Maendeleo Chap Chap amongst others.

The Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to hold its much-awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC) on February 25 and 26.

The party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju issued a notice on February 3, convening the NDC that will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The notice stated that the agenda of the NDC shall be to review, formulate and/or approve all policies of the party.

Also, to be considered at the NDC is the newly proposed seal, symbol and flag of the party.

The ODM party on the other hand has prelisted 3,000 members for its NDC slated for February 26.

The NDC to be held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi is expected to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, and a coalition arrangement with the ruling Jubilee Party and other parties under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10, 2021.