Parliament begins search for Sialai’s Replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – The Parliamentary Service Commission has invited applicants for the position of Clerk of the National Assembly who will take over from Michael Sialai.

Sialai who was appointed in January 2017 is set to leave the post after attaining the age of retirement 60 years.

In an advertisement in today’s newspapers, PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye, said that qualified persons should submit their applications before February 21, 2022.

He explained that the successful applicant will be expected to among other responsibilities; the day-to-day management of the National Assembly and the execution of the PSC’s decisions relating to the National Assembly.

The PSC Secretary says applicants should be a Kenyan citizen who holds a degree from a university recognized in Kenya and has at least ten years proven experience in senior management and leadership position in public affairs.

“The applicant must demonstrate flair and good understanding of parliament practice and procedures, and meet the requirements of leadership and integrity as prescribed in Chapter Six of the Constitution,” said Nyegenye.