Ousted Migori Speaker secures stay orders against impeachment

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 15 — Embattled Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth has moved to court seeking orders to reinstate him following his impeachment by the County Assembly.

Okoth secured stay orders at Kisumu Employment and Labour Relation Court on Tuesday after suing the Migori County Assembly and the clerk as first and second respondents respectively.

The stay orders suspended the February 8 decision by the County Assembly to impeach him until the matter is heard and determined.

The respondents were also ordered to restrain from “dissolving Migori County Assembly Service Board,” which was also reconstituted during the impeachment.

The assembly and the clerk were instructed to file their responses on the petition by February 25 while Okoth will be required to file any further affidavits and submissions by March 25.

The court, through Judge Stephen Radido, said a judgment on the matter will be issued on May 11.

On February 8, MCAs impeached Okoth accusing him of gross misconduct and an incident on February 2 when he was arrested and accused of breaking into the Assembly Finance Officer Evans Ogutu’s office alongside seven others.

Macalder Kanyarwanda MCA George Duro was elected and installed as the Acting Speaker following the impeachment.