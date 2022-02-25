Our family lives in fear: Rigathi remembers Governor Gachagua in emotional tribute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua has penned an emotional letter in memory of his late brother Governor Nderitu Gachagua who passed away five years ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a message published on his social media accounts on Thursday, the Mathira lawmaker said the larger Gachagua family lives in fear and members “now talk in low tones as they uncertainty not knowing what tomorrow holds.”

Gachagua also said he has found himself in unchartered waters after the man he served for two decades turned against him in a veiled reference to President Uhuru Kenyatta who he served as Personal Assistant in his earlier years in politics.

“We face unprecedented times of dictatorship and persecution. If only you were here Bro, I am sure you would guide me on how to handle betrayal by a person I served faithfully for twenty years,” he lamented.

“I have tried to be brave and courageous in a way you would have approved but it is not easy,” Gachagua added.

He however vowed to remain summon courage in the face of tribulations.

“We are however encouraged by the song you loved the most ‘Munduiriri’ by Caroline Wanjiru that says ‘Tiga wari mwena wakwa’ and truly God has been faithful,” the lawmaker said.

A loyal supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and one of the most prominent face of Ruto’s campaign in central Kenya, Gachagua has been on the State’s radar for graft-related investigations which he has termed as a witch-hunt to coerce him to reconsider his political stance.

He has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of pursuing “political assignments” to give ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Kenyatta’s preferred successor, an edge over Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Until his death on February 24, 2017, Governor Gachagua had charted an independent path in politics overcoming the then TNA party wave in central Kenya to win the Nyeri Governorship on a GNU ticket.