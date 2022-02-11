Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) acknowledges greetings from supporters when they arrived for the Azimio La Umoja Convention at the Bukhungu Stadium on December 31, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Oparanya: ignore propaganda, I’m not ditching Azimio

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has distanced himself from claims that he is set to decamp from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance outfit.

Claims were rife that the ODM deputy party leader was looking into joining the new political outfit by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

The Kakamega Governor has been conspicuously missing from recent rallies organized by the Azimio la Umoja movement with the recent one held in Vihiga County.

He however, tweeted late Friday dismissing the claims as propaganda.

“Spent the day attending Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Board meeting in Nairobi. I urge Azimio supporters to ignore propaganda being spread my detractors who are uncomfortable with Azimio wave sweeping the country & my firm stand behind Baba’s bid for presidency,” he tweeted.

Mudavadi has promised his supporters a second earthquake in the coming weekend with a major announcement expected during the Amalemba rally on Saturday which he dubbed as ‘Amalemba Earthquake declaration.’

“The 2nd Earthquake. Tukutane Amalemba. The People Shall Decide,” tweeted Mudavadi with speculation alluding that the projected shift by Mudavadi might be the big announcement.

Ruto last year claimed he had met the Kakamega Governor five times to discuss 2022 politics.

But he said the talks with the ODM deputy party leader had nothing to do with him joining the Hustler movement.

