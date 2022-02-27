Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaks at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the KICC on February 26, 2022.

One Kenya Alliance postpones signing of Coalition Agreement to get more partners

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) now says it has postponed the official unveiling of its Coalition Presidential Candidate as well as the signing of the Coalition Agreement.

OKA Spokesperson Fredrick Okango said the decision was taken in order to accommodate new partners.

“The One Kenya Alliance is a coalition that seeks to offer inclusive leadership that is responsive to the needs of the people….As a result, we continue to receive requests from various political formations that have expressed interests in joining us,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The outfit comprising of Wiper Party, KANU, Kenya Democratic Party and Narc-Kenya was also expected to sign a coalition agreement with the Azimio La Umoja led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule had over the weekend stated that the principals are expected to hold a closed-door meeting where they will agree on the coalition logo and coalition colours after they join forces.

Moses Kuria raises stakes before joining OKA and it’s all about Azimio

President Kenyatta on Saturday said that he and Odinga have planned a joint rally to unveil the structure of Azimio la Umoja movement which brings together close to 15 political outfits.

