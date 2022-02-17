Connect with us

Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Old age, deceit top concerns among Raila skeptics as Ruto fights graft perception

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Old age has been named one of the major reasons why some Kenyans are against Raila Odinga’s presidency in the upcoming August 9 polls, the latest report by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has revealed.

In the survey released on Thursday, 17 per cent of 1,071 respondents who said they do not support the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate cited old age while 6 per cent argued that he doesn’t keep promises and has changed his policies.

Five per cent of those involved in the survey pointed out that Odinga’s policies would hurt Kenya’s economy as another reason for opposing him.

Among 1,031 respondents, 19 per cent of those opposed to Deputy President William Ruto mentioned his perceived involvement in corruption as the main reason for not supporting him while 4 per cent argued that he is too young or inexperienced to serve at the country’s top seat.

Another 7 per cent argued that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate is angry, arrogant and problematic while 6 per cent gave his alleged association with violence as reason for their unwillingness to elect him as President.

However, according to TIFA Research Analyst Tom Wolf, those unable or unwilling to give a reason for supporting or opposing the two political rivals constituted nearly half of all respondents.

“The data presented regarding why those who remain ‘undecided’ about the presidential preference likewise suggest that many would-be voters will need to see both the final ballot-menu of presidential candidates and their deputy presidential running-mates before they make up their minds,” Wolf said.

He added that based on the opinion poll, the political situation in Kenya remains fluid, among other issues, “it remains unclear how much attraction the main national parties will have at the local level especially given the plethora of small parties that have sprung up in recent year.”

According to the study, 38 per cent of 1,541 respondents polled would vote for Ruto while 27 per cent would choose Odinga.

The poll further revealed that the popularity ratings of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was at 2 per cent while that of Mudavadi was at 1 per cent.

