Narc Kenya's party leader Martha Karua /CFM-FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

OKA’s ‘volcano’ : Martha Karua is on board

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 — One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals –Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party — have welcomed NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua on board after promising a major political announcement dubbed as a ‘volcano’.

The quartet who has in recent days been holding joint rallies drumming up support for the alliance met at the  Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential campaign secretariat headquarters in Nairobi.

“The Kenyan political landscape will change for better,” KANU Party tweeted.

Karua who joined OKA on Monday promised a ‘shock’ announcement on the choice of presidential candidate.

She revealed that OKA will settle on and announce their preferred presidential flag bearer in a decision that will take many by surprise.

“Kenyans will be shocked with the person we will announce to be our presidential candidate. In one and half months we will name that person,” she said during a tour of Kirinyaga County.

Speculation has been rife that OKA is warming up to the Azimio La Umoja Movement led by Raila Odinga to counter the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which includes OKA’s former principal Musalia Mudavadi who bolted out of the alliance and joined forces with Deputy President William Ruto.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior downplayed any form of a formal arrangement between OKA and Azimio.

“There is no signing ceremony! Happy Wednesday folks,” he tweeted.

