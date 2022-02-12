OKA signals coalition pact with Azimio la Umoja through Jubilee Party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Whether the One Kenya Alliance will join the Azimio la Umoja Movement is now becoming a question of when with indications being clearer by the day, that the alliance will back Raila Odinga’s candidature.

In a rally in Kakamega, the principals in the alliance led Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU),Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) signaled that the time was ripe for them to made the political move of joining hands with Odinga.

The alliance is now looking to join Odinga movement through working cooperation agreement Jubilee party.

“We have only one enemy and if we give me him a chance Kenya will die. Talks are ongoing with Azimio and Jubilee and we are not cowards and nobody will not be cowed,” said Jirongo.

Due to mistrust and betrayal witnessed during the political pact agreement between ODM and Wiper in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), the alliance have felt it safer to strike and agreement with ruling party headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Give us the opportunity to hold negotiations with like minded parties and then we will give way forward. You all know where we cant dare go, kindly pray for us,” Moi stated.

Of contention will be the power sharing agreement between Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Alliance. Sources claim the outfit has presented a list of irreducible minimums before they join the movement.

“We have no issue with Wetangula and Mudavadi but they could not withstand the pressure in OKA. Pressure makes diamonds that why some are insulting us that we have no hairs in our heads,” said Kalonzo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will ensure that the presidential candidate comes from our camp. We can tolerate the leaders in Jubilee and Azimio, only one leader that we cannot tolerate,” added Jirongo.

Already, the Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party and Wiper Party had given Moi and Kalonzo the liberty to join Azimio and any other like minded party.

With OKA having made it clear that they will not join Deputy President William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the only option for Moi is to join Azimio Movement.

The leaders tore into the character of Deputy President William Ruto painting him as ‘thief’ saying he is unfit to hold leadership in the country given his conduct in the Jubilee Administration.

“If you are looking for change you will not get it if we choose leaders who every time loot from the public officers. Don’t pretend that there is a better thief in this country. A thief who give you small tokens yet your are children are out of school, is he a good thief ,”Karua posed.

“We want all of us on August 9th we make sure we eliminate those who bring poverty our way through looting. You cannot resuscitate economy when corruption is the order of the day,” Moi noted.

This is even as they campaigned for Jirongo’s candidature in the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat where he is expected to run using the United Democratic Party ticket.