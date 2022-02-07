OKA has not set conditions to work with Azimio La Umoja, Kalonzo says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Wiper Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has refuted claims that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has placed conditions and irreducible minimums for it to join the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

According to Musyoka, the OKA principals are leaders of integrity and cannot put conditions on other people in order to work with them.

The Wiper leader further said that OKA is growing strong and that it will work with other formations that are welcomed to join the movement.

There has been pressure from all quotas for the OKA team to join up with Azimio to guarantee a round one win against the Kenya Kwanza coalition but Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Martha Karua and Cyrus Jirongo have been adamant that if anything, other formations should join OKA.

Earlier the Wiper Leader challenged the office of the Attorney General to look into the law that regulates the registration of Churches saying their right of worship as enshrined in the 2010 constitution has been infringed.

He stated that the regulations on registration of Churches law negates the rights to worship adding that the attorney general’s office should move with speed and recommend for the review of the same through parliament.

Musyoka stated that those accusing the church of engaging in business got it all wrong because there is no wrong in doing commerce in the church if it creates employment and empowers the less fortunate in the society.

The Wiper leader urged Kenyans to elect leaders of integrity who will protect their wealth but not steal it to the decrement of the masses

He was speaking at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Huruma where he attended Sunday service accompanied by several Mps and MCAs.