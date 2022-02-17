ODM’s big dilemma as Homa Bay ticket threatens to split the party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMABAY, Kenya Feb 17 — The absence of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators from Nyanza region at the grand launch of Gladys Wanga’s Homa Bay Gubernatorial bid has exposed the division and infightings within the party in the crowded gubernatorial race.

Wanga launched her bid on Sunday in an event that was attended largely by Azimio la Umoja women leaders with their counterparts from ODM nowhere in sight.

From eight constituencies within Homabay County, no single legislator from the region attended the launch.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and the Senator Moses Kajwang also gave the grand event a wide berth.

The brewing differences on who to support in the crowded Homa Bay race cited as one of the many reasons that Wanga’s bid to become the next Homa Bay Governor recorded dismal attendance by the area leaders.

Wanga will compete for the seat against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Suba South MP and ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, Governor Awiti’s deputy Hamilton Orata, Former County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori and businessmen Louis Ogingo.

The uphill task for Wanga now being to ensure she clinches the ODM ticket or incase of joint nominations, the Azimio la Umoja ticket.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is facing the biggest headache to ensure that the party ticket is given to one contender as he ensures he will not lose the support of those whose bids flop in party primaries.

With leaders in the region split on who between the candidates to support for the gubernatorial race, it is already evident that indeed the divisions lie deep within the outfit when it comes to party primaries.

In Nyanza region the Odinga-led ODM party wields significant influence with aspirants in the party engaged in cut-throat competition to win the party ticket.

In past general elections, any aspirant in the six elective seats who clinched ODM ticket was almost guaranteed victory in the polls.

In 2013 and 2017, all eight MPs, woman representative, senator and governor were elected on the party ticket in Homa Bay.

Already, ODM party has given indications it may settle on direct nomination of highly rated candidates to avoid chaos that accompany primaries.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna confirmed the party will settle on direct nominations and joint nomination as methods of picking candidates.

“Some of the Chairpersons are already leading consensus in their regions. These leaders are aware of what candidates are viable in specific areas. In Narok East constituency we had 12 and now they are down to three. Party nominations in ODM are ongoing,” said Sifuna.

The Orange Party said it will consider secret ballot as the last option for them while trying to arrive at candidates who will fly the flag of the political outfit in different elective seats.

Sifuna said the party will use opinion polls to identify strong candidates with secret ballot and party primaries being used as a last resort mechanism where dialogue fails.

Odinga has also urged losers seeking different elective posts under the Azimio la Umoja Movement not to exit the party.

He stated that there can only be one winner for any elective seat and assured that losers will be accommodated in his government if he ascends to the presidency.

“They will be opportunity for everybody. We must have a win-win situation. So if you are no elected as MP or Governor they will be a position for you moving forward. Let’s remain in the movement,” Odinga stated.

The ODM leader pointed out that there will be many contenders under the Azimio Movement and warned that moving to the opponents’ side is not a viable solution.

“Don’t ran away and join our enemies. We want to create an accommodative society which brings everyone together,” Odinga stated.