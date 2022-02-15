ODM-led opposition betrayed Kenyans: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Opposition betrayed Kenyans.

He said it abandoned its watchdog role and instead assumed the function of oiling corruption in Government.

The Deputy President said the Opposition has colluded with the corrupt to milk dry public coffers.

He said: “You ran away from your responsibilities of oversight to become brokers and thieves in our Government.”

Speaking on Tuesday in Kajiado County, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to reject the Opposition for failing to deliver on its mandate.

“These people have failed miserably to manage simple duties of the opposition, how will they manage Government that is more demanding?” he asked.

Dr Ruto said the Opposition was hoodwinking Kenyans that it will fight corruption if vote for yet it had been facilitating corruption.

He said: “How can an opposition that runs a laundry for corrupt politicians tell us that they will fight corruption.”

The Deputy President told Kenyans to hold the opposition responsible for rampant corruption in Government.

Dr Ruto said the opposition had made it impossible to contain corruption since they were active participants

He said: “Today KEMSA is stinking because opposition leaders are beneficiaries of the programme’s corrupt dealings, that is why it’s difficult to investigate what happened.”

The Deputy President asked opposition leaders to steer clear of the Management of Government and focus on checking Government excesses.

He was accompanied by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, MPs Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), (Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Mary Senator (nominated), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).

The MPs faulted opposition leader Raila Odinga for shielding corrupt politicians and facilitating corruption.

“Those who stole from KEMSA and counties are now hiding behind Mr Odinga,” said Ichungwa.

Ichungwa and Kindiki asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to release the KEMSA report and reveal those who looted public resources.

Ichungwa said it has been 21 months since President Kenyatta promised to release the KEMSA scam report.

Prof Kindiki said: “We are asking the President to release the KEMSA report that he promised us.”

Wetangula said Odinga cannot be trusted saying he thrives on politics of deception.

He said: “We know Odinga too well, his word means nothing.”

His sentiments were echoed by Mpaayei who asked the Maa community not to fall prey to Odinga’s politics of deception.

Ichungwa said Odinga was a puppet who will only serve the interests of his mattress at the expense of poor Kenyans.

Gachagua said the destiny of the country will not be decided by a few individuals but by the majority of ordinary citizens.

The leaders drummed up support for Kenya Kwanza alliance saying its people-centred economic agenda will lift Kenyans out of poverty.

Ichungwa said: “This team, the Kenya Kwanza, is a team focused on ensuring Kenyans earn a decent living.

Wetangula said Kenya was in dire need of leaders who will prioritize the needs of ordinary citizens.

He said: “Kenya Kwanza has the people as the centerpiece of its agenda.”