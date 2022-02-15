Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Deputy President said the Opposition has colluded with the corrupt to milk dry public coffers/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM-led opposition betrayed Kenyans: Ruto

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the Opposition betrayed Kenyans. 

He said it abandoned its watchdog role and instead assumed the function of oiling corruption in Government.

The Deputy President said the Opposition has colluded with the corrupt to milk dry public coffers.

He said: “You ran away from your responsibilities of oversight to become brokers and thieves in our Government.”

Speaking on Tuesday in Kajiado County, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to reject the Opposition for failing to deliver on its mandate.

“These people have failed miserably to manage simple duties of the opposition, how will they manage Government that is more demanding?” he asked.

Image

Dr Ruto said the Opposition was hoodwinking Kenyans that it will fight corruption if vote for yet it had been facilitating corruption.

He said: “How can an opposition that runs a laundry for corrupt politicians tell us that they will fight corruption.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President told Kenyans to hold the opposition responsible for rampant corruption in Government.

Dr Ruto said the opposition had made it impossible to contain corruption since they were active participants

He said: “Today KEMSA is stinking because opposition leaders are beneficiaries of the programme’s corrupt dealings, that is why it’s difficult to investigate what happened.”

Image

The Deputy President asked opposition leaders to steer clear of the Management of Government and focus on checking Government excesses.

He was accompanied by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, MPs Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), (Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Mary Senator (nominated), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).

Image

The MPs faulted opposition leader Raila Odinga for shielding corrupt politicians and facilitating corruption.

“Those who stole from KEMSA and counties are now hiding behind Mr Odinga,” said Ichungwa.

Ichungwa and Kindiki asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to release the KEMSA report and reveal those who looted public resources.

Ichungwa said it has been 21 months since President Kenyatta promised to release the KEMSA scam report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Image

Prof Kindiki said: “We are asking the President to release the KEMSA report that he promised us.”

Wetangula said Odinga cannot be trusted saying he thrives on politics of deception.

He said: “We know Odinga too well, his word means nothing.”

His sentiments were echoed by Mpaayei who asked the Maa community not to fall prey to Odinga’s politics of deception.

Ichungwa said Odinga was a puppet who will only serve the interests of his mattress at the expense of poor Kenyans.

Gachagua said the destiny of the country will not be decided by a few individuals but by the majority of ordinary citizens.

The leaders drummed up support for Kenya Kwanza alliance saying its people-centred economic agenda will lift Kenyans out of poverty.

Ichungwa said: “This team, the Kenya Kwanza, is a team focused on ensuring Kenyans earn a decent living.

Wetangula said Kenya was in dire need of leaders who will prioritize the needs of ordinary citizens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said: “Kenya Kwanza has the people as the centerpiece of its agenda.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto shares bottom-up policy at high-level forum with European Business Council

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Deputy President William Ruto presented his bottom-up economic policy to members of the European Business Council in Kenya on...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila releases much awaited ‘Leo ni Leo’ campaign remix

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)party leader Raila Odinga has finally launched his much anticipated campaign anthem, which is expected to hype his...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Raila’s Valentines message to ‘ladies in my life’

Here are the ladies in Raila Odinga’s life and he has wished them a Happy Valentines. To All the ladies in my life, you’re...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto begins listening tours ahead of adoption of Hustler manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign on Monday announced the commencement of countrywide consultative meetings to onboard concerns of...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

HESBON OWILLA: If Raila is a project, then he is the people’s project

It is now becoming increasingly embarrassing to watch the campaign trail. I mean, is it that these politicians on the campaign trails are easily...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Oparanya: ignore propaganda, I’m not ditching Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has distanced himself from claims that he is set to decamp from the Orange Democratic...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sabina Chege in hot soup over vote rigging remarks as IEBC summons her

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now summoned Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege for claiming that vote-rigging...

4 days ago