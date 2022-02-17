Nzioka Waita affirms support for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Machakos Gubernatorial seat aspirant Nzioka Waita has confirmed his support for the ongoing Azimio la Ukambani Alliance recently formed to campaign for the Raila Odinga-led national Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The former Chief of Staff at the President’s Executive office has disclosed that he is joining Kitui, Makueni and Machakos and Governors’ Charity Ngilu, Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Dr Alfred Mutua, respectively, in the Ukambani regional effort to popularise Azimio la Umoja Movement ideals.

Waita confirmed that as the Azimio la Ukambani campaign enters its second day, he will be meeting the Machakos Business Community in Machakos town to ramp up support for the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

He said his resolve to join the Azimio la Ukambani Alliance stems from his unwavering belief that the Ukambani people deserve accelerated service delivery and growth in the next government.

While paying tribute to Governors Ngilu, Mutua and Kibwana for laying a solid foundation for growth, Waita noted that the region stands a good chance of consolidating current gains by supporting the Raila Odinga-led Azimio movement.

“Last week, I announced my candidature for the Machakos Governor’s seat. Today, I also confirm my support for the Azimio la Ukambani campaign. While Governors’ Mama Ngilu, Dr Mutua and Prof Kibwana lead the field campaigns, I will be holding fort in Machakos Town as I plan to join the subsequent rallies because Azimio means a better Kenya,” Waita said Thursday.

He assured that his support for Azimio la Ukambani is aimed at ensuring that the wider Ukambani region is not left out of the winning formation ahead of the 2022 General elections.

He added, “My joining the formidable Azimio la Ukambani alliance is borne out of deeply held principles to ensure that the wider Ukambani region reserves a seat in the winning team. Due to poor choices, the Ukambani region cannot afford to languish in the opposition. It will be a great disservice to our people, who have enjoyed the fruits of devolution in a big way and deserve to enjoy further and accelerated growth in the next regime.”

With Waita scheduled to meet the Machakos Business Community in Machakos town, the Azimio la Ukambani caravan leaders will celebrate a milestone with the commissioning of the 670th Machakos County Government borehole at Muthesya, Masinga, followed by a public rally at Kathukini Market and a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the New Level 4 Masii Hospital, today. The Azimio la Ukambani proponents will also address a public rally at Masii town followed by the commissioning of Kangundo Town Urban Modernisation projects and winding up the day with a public rally at Kangundo town.