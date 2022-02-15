Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Anne Ngirita when she was received by the Jubilee Party's Nakuru Branch chairperson, James Karimi. /CFM

Kenya

NYS suspect Anne Ngirita to vie for Nakuru Woman Rep position on Jubilee ticket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15  – National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect Anne Ngirita has announced that she will be vying for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Ngirita made the announcement today at Jubilee’s Nakuru Branch office where she was received by the county’s Secretary General Peter Cheruiyot.

She was initially in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party before she moved to Jubilee.

Following her defection, the Jubilee Party released a statement rejecting ejects her application to vie for Nakuru Woman Rep seat until cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

 

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News