NYS suspect Ann Ngirita detained after surety in graft case withdrawn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – National Youth Service (NYS) suspect Ann Ngirita has been detained at the Langata Women prison after the person who provided a surety for her in the Sh468 million corruption case against her withdrew.
During the ruling, Magistrate Eunice Nyuto said that surety is a voluntary action, and the court lacks the authority to force anyone into acting as one.
The person who provided the surety said that he has been unable to trace Ngirita or get her on phone for a very long time.
He said he is ailing and wants to sell the land to enable him get medication.
The court directed that he be given the title deed he placed as security for Ngirita and that she remains in custody until she secures a new surety.
Ngirita, former permanent secretary Lilian Omollo , former NYS Director Richard Ndubi are among the 47 charged in the scandal
This issue came a week after Ngirita announced that she was going to contest for the Nakuru Women Representative seat, via the Jubilee Party.