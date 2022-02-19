Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Obura will now square it out with the current Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o in the ODM party primaries under Azimio La Umoja/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nyong’o rivals settle on Ken Obura’s gubernatorial bid

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 19 – Four senior politicians from Kisumu County have settled on former Chief Administrative Secretary for East Africa Community Ken Obura as their preferred candidate for the county’s top job.

Obura will now square it out with the current Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o in the ODM party primaries under Azimio La Umoja.

The leaders who included Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo unanimously agreed to tame their ambitions in favour of Obura in a calculated move to enhance their chances to dethrone Nyong’o.

While unveiling the candidate at the Central Square along Oginga Odinga Street in Kisumu on Friday, Senator Outa they chose consensus as a model recommended by ODM to name candidates ahead of the polls.

They claimed that they invited Governor Nyong’o to the consensus table but he failed to show up. Capital News could not immediately verify the claim.

Outa said Kisumu County requires a leader who has a listening ear and an open-door policy.

He said their alliance harbors no hatred for Governor Nyong’o, but are convinced that his administration has failed to fulfill the aspirations of Kisumu County residents.

“Kenyans voted to decentralize government, ushering in a new era of leadership, but the populace, Kisumu County for instance, has nothing positive to write home about devolution” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Senator said they agreed to come together to fix the mess created in the City of Kisumu where small-business owners have been edged out of business by the current regime.

“The revenue streams in the county have been affected, we all know small businesses run the economy and also lead the way in innovation,” he said.

“And for the small business owners and the workers they employ, the choice of which person takes the Oath of office in August this year, for Kisumu Gubernatorial position, could mean the difference between success and total failure,” he added.

On healthcare, Outa said the alliance was committed to ensuring that people everywhere in the county can obtain health services when and where they need them and are equally committed to ensuring that those services are of good quality.

“Quite honestly, there can be no universal health coverage without quality care,” he noted.

In his acceptance speech, Obura expressed gratitude for the endorsement while pledging to serve with humility and honor.

He assured the people of Kisumu that his leadership will be consultative.

“I will start campaigns next week, door to door, without any vehicle to speak to our people on the need to change Kisumu leadership,” he said.

Obura served as the MP for Kisumu Central between 2012-2017 and lost in the 2017 election to the Fred Ouda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He had leaned towards the Jubilee administration and claimed credit for the kazi kwa vijana initiative that offered casual jobs for youths in Manyatta, Obunga and Nyalenda slums.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Governors endorse extension of MES contracts for 3 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — The Council of Governors (CoG) has endorsed the extension of controversial Managed Equipment Services for an additional period of...

24 mins ago

County News

4 aspirants in Kisumu unite to topple Nyong’o

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 31 – Four contenders for the Kisumu County Gubernatorial seat in the August general elections have vowed to front one candidate...

January 31, 2022

County News

Several students injured as school bus on learning tour crashes in Kisumu’s Mamboleo

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 28 — Several students sustained injuries after a school bus they were traveling in lost control and landed in a ditch...

January 28, 2022

Kenya

Nyong’o gives Kisumu County Workers 2 days off to register as voters

KISUMU, Nairobi, Jan 24 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has given all County workers two days off to enable them mobilize their families and...

January 24, 2022

County News

Kisumu hit with major water shortage

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 15 – Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) has issued a notice over water supply interruption in most parts of the...

January 15, 2022

Top stories

Shootout as thugs raid Kisumu’s Equity Bank

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 23 – Police in Kisumu are engaged in an active shootout with suspected thugs who gained entry into Equity Bank in...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy...

November 18, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021