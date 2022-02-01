Connect with us

High Court transfers NTSA mandate as traffic instructors back to the National Police Service. /CFM

Kenya

NTSA mandate as traffic instructors reverted back to NPS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The High Court has transferred the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) mandate as traffic instructors back to the National Police Service (NPS).

In his ruling, Justice Anthony Mrima gave the Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia fourteen days to resubmit a copy of explanatory memorandum and the 2020 Traffic Rules to the parliament.

He gave the same directives were given to both the Senate and National Assembly with instructions to expedite the process of ensuring that traffic rules are well effected in the country.

This followed a case was filed by Kenya Driving Schools Association (KDSA) against NTSA, the Ministry of Transport, The Attorney General and Inspector General of Police, seeking to have an interpretation over a 2020 directive that required them to reapply for fresh licenses and pay Sh30,000.

Mrima’s judgement comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi’s order for all motor vehicle dealers operating in Kenya to undergo fresh licensing by April 1, 2022.

