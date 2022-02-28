NTSA begins nationwide crackdown on rogue motorists, unroadworthy vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in collaboration with various government agencies on Monday kicked off nationwide crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles and rogue drivers so as to curb road accidents.

The exercise dubbed Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) on road traffic enforcement operation is targeting all forms of non-compliance to the Traffic Act and relevant regulations and will run until the end of March.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that the operation is necessary in order to address challenges leading to the increased road crashes.

“As a government, we are concerned about the rising cases of crashes. This must stop. Road safety remains a shared responsibility between all road users,” he said.

He said the enforcement operation will include “un-prescribed number plates installation of throb lights and installation of flashing lights, vehicles with foreign plates without motor vehicle foreign permits, illegal PSVs – (Usiku Sacco, Voxy, Sientas, Probox, etc.), speeding miraa ferrying vehicles in Meru and Embu, and unlicensed tuktuks in Nairobi, Mombasa and their environs.”

Traffic violations being targeted include operating without a valid Road Service Licence (RSL), without a PSV badge, operating without a uniform, operating without a driver’s license and operating without a reflective jacket.

Others are operating without a helmet, operating uninsured motor vehicles, excess pillion passengers, worn out tires, contravening insurance defective motor vehicles and exceeding the speed limit.

Also to be targeted are those operating without an inspection sticker and without a speed governor, as well as obstruction, reckless driving and lane indiscipline.