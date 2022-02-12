Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto was speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at the Amalemba grounds in Kakamega County, attended by a host of leaders. /CFM

Kenya

No one will steal your votes, DP Ruto assures supporters

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Feb -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of vote rigging, and assured Kenyans that their votes will be safeguarded.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at the Amalemba grounds in Kakamega County on Saturday, the DP laughed off claims that votes would be stolen in favor of their rival ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The DP was responding to sentiments made by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who during a Azimio la Umoja campaign trail on Thursday claimed that if they managed to rig in the last elections even this one they can.

“I want to tell those in ‘kuzimia’ to stop day dreaming that you will steal votes, let me tell you; you will not steal anyone’s vote,” the DP said.

“If you look at myself as the hustler and Mudavadi and Wetangula here, do we look like people whose votes can be stolen?

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move on Friday when he invited over 3000 youth leaders at State House who were chanting anti-DP slogans on Friday, saying such an action degrades the institution.

Mudavadi said it has never occurred that a Head of State anywhere in the world would invite people to the State House to mock their deputies.

“State House is a symbol of unity, what happened there is unacceptable,” said Mudavadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On his part Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula asked the Head of State to stop using state resources to play politics.

“If you want to play politics it’s your right but you cannot use state resources to play partisan politics,” stated Wetangula.

The Kenya Kwanza team is on Sunday set to continue with their vote-hunting mission in Baringo County, where they are set to hold a mega rally at Kabarnet stadium.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Clan nominations in North Eastern less effective, Wajir governor Ahmed declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Negotiated democracy through clan nomination the North Eastern Region communities might lose its essence, Wajir Governor Ali Ahmed has...

3 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Keter meets DP Ruto after resigning as Devolution CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter immediately met with Deputy President William Ruto following his resignation from public office....

4 days ago

Kenya

“Umechezwa, Utawachwa kwa mataa,” Mudavadi tells Raila

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that he is likely to...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

DP Ruto, Mudavadi to hold maiden joint rally in Nakuru

  NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi are set to hold their maiden rally in...

January 26, 2022

Kenya

We will work with ANC, Ford-K and like minded parties, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the United Democratic Alliance will work with the Amani National Congress (ANC),...

January 23, 2022

Kenya

Ruto’s UDA brigade at Bomas for Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto allies have graced Amani National Congress’s National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya...

January 23, 2022

County News

“You can’t compare yourself to Kalonzo, stop the insults,” Ngilu tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warned Deputy President William Ruto against making insulting remarks against leaders from the Ukambani...

January 22, 2022

Kenya

DP Ruto to hold mega rally in Babu Owino’s turf

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s...

January 16, 2022