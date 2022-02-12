No one will steal your votes, DP Ruto assures supporters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Feb -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of vote rigging, and assured Kenyans that their votes will be safeguarded.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at the Amalemba grounds in Kakamega County on Saturday, the DP laughed off claims that votes would be stolen in favor of their rival ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The DP was responding to sentiments made by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who during a Azimio la Umoja campaign trail on Thursday claimed that if they managed to rig in the last elections even this one they can.

“I want to tell those in ‘kuzimia’ to stop day dreaming that you will steal votes, let me tell you; you will not steal anyone’s vote,” the DP said.

“If you look at myself as the hustler and Mudavadi and Wetangula here, do we look like people whose votes can be stolen?

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move on Friday when he invited over 3000 youth leaders at State House who were chanting anti-DP slogans on Friday, saying such an action degrades the institution.

Mudavadi said it has never occurred that a Head of State anywhere in the world would invite people to the State House to mock their deputies.

“State House is a symbol of unity, what happened there is unacceptable,” said Mudavadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On his part Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula asked the Head of State to stop using state resources to play politics.

“If you want to play politics it’s your right but you cannot use state resources to play partisan politics,” stated Wetangula.

The Kenya Kwanza team is on Sunday set to continue with their vote-hunting mission in Baringo County, where they are set to hold a mega rally at Kabarnet stadium.