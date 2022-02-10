Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Hisbah religious police often destroy alcohol, as here in a previous crackdown © AFP / AMINU ABUBAKAR

World

Nigeria Islamic police destroy nearly 4mn beers

Published

Kano, Nigeria, Feb 10 – Religious police in northern Nigeria’s city of Kano have destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer, on grounds that sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in the predominantly Muslim region.

Sharia police called Hisbah often destroy alcohol and confiscated drugs, but the huge beer haul was one of the largest in a recently intensified crackdown.

Hundreds of Hisbah offloaded 3,873,163 bottles of mostly beer and some assorted alcoholic drinks on Wednesday in an open space in Tudun Kalebawa village.

Bulldozers then rolled over the bottles to cries of “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) from the crowd, which included senior Hisbah and government officials.

The Hisbah set fire to the crushed remains and the blaze continued throughout the night, according to residents of Tudun Kalebawa.

“Kano is a sharia state and the sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic substances are prohibited in the state,” Haruna Ibn Sina, the head of Hisbah, said at the ceremony.

“This is a demonstration that we are winning the war against drug abuse and all forms of intoxicants in Kano,” he declared.

The beer had been confiscated from trucks making their way into the city from the mainly Christian south over several months, Hisbah spokesman Lawan Ibrahim Fagge told AFP on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The beer consignments were destroyed after securing a court order from a magistrate’s court,” Fagge said.

Kano is one of a dozen mainly Muslim northern states to have reintroduced a strict version of sharia law since since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999 after 15 years of military dictatorship.

Sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, and violators risk 80 lashes with a horsewhip.

The Hisbah has in recent times intensified crackdowns on drugs and alcohol sale in the state, where there is a high rate of drug abuse.

In December, youths in Kano’s predominantly Christian neighbourhood of Sabon Gari clashed with Hisbah police when they tried to raid taverns and beer parlours in the area.

The mob set bonfires on the streets, prompting the deployment of regular police to restore order.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

West African bloc calls for election timetable from Guinea

Abuja, Nigeria, Dec 14 – Leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS have called on Guinea’s military junta to provide a timetable for elections...

December 14, 2021

Africa

Blinken in Kenya at the start of sub-Saharan Africa tour

NAIROBI, Kenya (AFP), Nov 17 – Antony Blinken has arrived in Kenya to start his first trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan...

November 17, 2021

Africa

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

LAGOS, Nigeria Nov 1 – A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Monday, killing at least four people with...

November 1, 2021

World

Nigerian youths protest a year after bloody crackdown

Lagos (AFP), Oct 20 – Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass...

October 20, 2021

World

Nigeria jihadist infighting kills scores in Lake Chad

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP), Sep 28 – Infighting between Nigeria’s two major jihadist factions has left scores dead, raising the possibility of a prolonged internecine...

September 28, 2021

Africa

Nigeria, Ghana sprint to join digital currency race

Lagos, Nigeria, Sep 22 – Nigeria and Ghana are racing to adopt a central bank digital currency as they look to ride the wave...

September 22, 2021

Africa

Nigeria gunmen kidnap 73 students from high school in northwest

Lagos (AFP), Sep 2 – Nigerian gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped 73 students after storming a high school in the northwest of the country in...

September 2, 2021

Africa

At least 18 dead in Nigeria UN building blast

ABUJA, Aug 26 – A suicide bomb blast rocked the UN compound in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Friday, killing at least 18 people,...

August 26, 2011