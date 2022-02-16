Ngilu, Mutua and Kibwana take Azimio gospel to Makueni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Governors Charity Ngilu, Alfred Mutua and Kivutha Kibwana on Wednesday drummed up support for Azimio La Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Makueni County.

The trio addressed a series of rallies in Makindu, Kikima and Mbumbuni towns where they reiterated their resolve to gather the community behind Mr Odinga on his march to State House.

Ngilu lamented that the Kamba community was tired of staying in the opposition, adding that being out of government had cost the region immensely in terms of development.

“We have to be in the next government which will be formed by Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja Movement,” she told supporters.

She stated that by joining Odinga’s quest for the country’s top leadership, the region’s electorate sought meaningful representation in the Cabinet, increased resources, opportunities for professionals and shared prosperity with the rest of the country.

Echoing Ngilu’s sentiments, Mutua and Kibwana said that the time was ripe for an Odinga presidency noting that the ODM chief was best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Raila is a trustworthy leader who will bring about quality leadership, strengthen devolution, end marginalization and reengineer the country’s economy,” said Kibwana.

On his part, Mutua accused Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to auction his people for selfish gains saying the move was detrimental to the Kamba community’s endeavor to be in government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They, however, warned the residents against DP William Ruto’s forays describing him as a self-seeking, political trickster to whom Kenyans cannot afford to entrust with the country’s top leadership.