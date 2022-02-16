Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police have so far failed to remove protesters who have blocked the streets around New Zealand's parliament for more than a week

World

New Zealand virus cases spike as anti-vaccine protesters claim win

Published

Wellington, Feb 16 – New Zealand Covid-19 infections reached a record high Wednesday as anti-vaccine protesters claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament.

Health authorities reported 1,160 new coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in a country that was largely virus-free until August.

While there have only been 53 virus deaths in the nation of five million, some protesters have taken to the streets railing against Covid-related restrictions and a government vaccination drive.

Demonstrators inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” jammed roads with cars, trucks and campervans last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament in the capital Wellington.

A tense stand-off in the city centre has stretched for nine days, with police largely taking a hand-off approach, aside from violent clashes last Thursday that led to the arrest of 122 protesters.

But law enforcement officials ramped up the rhetoric late Tuesday, describing the protests as “untenable” and saying tow trucks would be used to clear the streets.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he had asked for the military’s help, warning anyone who obstructed the “imminent” operation that they faced arrest.

However, no tow trucks were deployed Wednesday, and when a line of police tried to take control of an area near the parked vehicles, they were met by massed demonstrators chanting “whose streets, our streets”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protesters cheered when police withdrew behind barricades a short time later.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers defended the cautious approach taken by police.

“This remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage, and police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily,” he said.

Police have previously expressed concern about the large number of children in the protest camp, accusing demonstrators of trying to use them as human shields to avoid arrest.

Parliamentary speaker Trevor Mallard, who is responsible for running the legislature, took matters into his own hands over the weekend, blasting pop music at the demonstrators on a loop.

Mallard subjected the protesters to “Baby Shark” and Barry Manilow’s “Mandy”, also activating the lawn’s sprinkler system to soak the camp.

Police said they did not condone the tactics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

Hong Kong (AFP), Feb 15 – Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said she would not impose a mainland China-style hard lockdown as the city...

10 hours ago

World

Djokovic ‘not anti-vax’ but would rather skip events than be forced into jab

London (AFP), Feb 15 – World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be...

22 hours ago

World

Police fire tear gas, fine Paris protest convoy

Paris (AFP), Feb 12 – Paris police fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines on Saturday to break up a convoy of vehicles...

3 days ago

World

New York latest to roll back mask mandates as US eyes normalization

New York (AFP), Feb 10 – New York on Wednesday joined a wave of Democrat-run US states to roll back mask mandates, as health...

6 days ago

World

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Geneva (AFP), Feb 9 – The WHO urged rich countries Wednesday to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to...

7 days ago

Kenya

I am not resigning, my fight with COVID-19 is not over – Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says he is not eyeing any elective post in the August 9 General Election...

7 days ago

World

New Zealand convoy protesters vow to stay ‘as long as it takes’

Wellington (AFP), Feb 9 – New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters faced off with police outside parliament Wednesday, as demonstrators camped inside the Wellington legislature’s...

1 week ago

World

Belgian Olympian ‘safe’ after tearful plea from Covid isolation

Yanqing (China) (AFP), Feb 3 – Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans said Thursday she was “safe” and back in the Beijing Olympic Village having been...

February 3, 2022