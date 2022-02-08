Nepal President Bidya Devi pays tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar

KATHMANDU, Nepal Feb 8 – Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Bhandari said that Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful Nepali songs had enriched music in Nepal, adding that the singer had an extraordinary talent.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandari said, “Saddened by the news of the passing away of renowned Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who sang many Nepali songs in her melodious voice. I pay rich tributes to the late Lata Mangeshkar, who was blessed with an extraordinary talent.”Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

She passed away at 8.12 am today. Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and an occasional music composer. She was popularly known as “Nightingale of India” for her melodious voice.