Nepal-India agree to build new hydropower project as joint venture

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): A meeting of the Nepal and India Energy Secretary Level Joint Steering Committee has agreed to build new hydropower projects as a joint venture between the two nations.

The two days meeting which commenced in the Nepali capital from Wednesday also agreed to form a joint technical team and take forward the works of research.

The meeting took place in person, which was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the last meeting held in Bangalore, India. The 9th round of meetings was led by the Secretary at the Ministry of Energy Devendra Karki from the Nepal side while Indian Energy Ministry’s Secretary Alok Kumar led the Indian team.

During the meeting, Nepal has proposed the export of 850 Megawatts to India from the coming monsoon.