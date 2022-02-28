Nderitu asks aspirants to make up their minds on parties of choice by March 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has called on all aspirants planning to vie for various positions during the August General Election, except independent candidates, to ensure they belong to a political party of choice by March 26.

Nderitu further urged political parties to indicate their respective venues for the party primaries and the method of nominations.

“The timelines are already out, and I am calling on everyone to look at those timelines and make sure they belong to a particular political party before that period lapses. We do not want to have people arguing they were unfairly disqualified yet they are the ones to blame. Play your part and let us play ours,” she said.

“Nominations that will be held after the indicated timelines will be cancelled.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) issued election timelines with political party primaries expected to be conducted between April 16 and April 22 while names of the candidates to participate in the party primaries are required to be submitted by April 9.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the Commission will work together with National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), IEBC and Registrar of Political Parties to promote gender equality during the upcoming party nominations and subsequent polls.

“The commission is ready and open for any consultations in ensuring a peaceful, credible and fair election where everyone is allowed to exercise his/her democratic right. We are also advocating for people under the special group category to participate in the election,” said Kobia.

The National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Joyce Mutinda called on women, youth and people living with disabilities (PWDs) to present themselves as candidates for various elective positions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said the move will ensure that they do not only rely on nominations.

“These youth, PWDs, and women are our brothers, sisters, husbands and wives. Let us mobilize them and encourage them to participate as candidates in the August election because the more we get them elected, the less we will fight for their nominations,” said Mutinda.

“You are a Kenyan, you have the right to exercise your democratic right. So please, turn out in large numbers and vie for these seats.”

They spoke on Monday during a consultative meeting with political parties at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi aimed at promoting meaningful and greater participation of Special Interest Groups in the political party processes in readiness for the August 9 General Elections.