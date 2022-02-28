Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
NCCK pointed out provisions that would stop parents disciplining their children or providing them with religious guidance. /FILE

Kenya

NCCK calls for amendment to sections of the Children’s Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Assembly to amend sections of the Children’s Bill (National Assembly Bill No 38 of 2021) that make responsible parenting impossible.

Through a Memorandum presented to the Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, the NCCK pointed out provisions that would stop parents disciplining their children or providing them with religious guidance.

Specifically, the NCCK General Secretary Reverend Canon Chris Kinyanjui noted that provisions on religious guidance in the Bill would allow children to overrun parental guidance, thereby threaten to upset family cohesion.

In addition, Kinyanjui said the NCCK is opposed to the provision on reproductive health services and information to children in contravention of Article 11 of the Constitution of Kenya.

“It is noteworthy that the generalities of the provisions in the Bill would allow children to access reproductive health services and information without parental supervision or knowledge, further negating parental responsibility,” he said.

Kinyanjui said scientific evidence shows that long-term use of family planning methods has negative effects on the reproductive health of humans and would be devastating on the children.

The NCCK boss further called for the deletion of the provision that criminalizes circumcision of male children, noting that male circumcision is scientifically proven to be medically beneficial.

Parents and medical workers, Kinyanjui said, would therefore be jailed for actions meant to protect the health of their children.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the memorandum, the character of the nation is shaped by the character of its children, who are formed in the family and society setting adding that he law should therefore support parenting and not make it difficult.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

February 15, 2022

LEGISLATION

National Assembly, KNBS sign pact to promote evidence-based legislation

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 — The National Assembly has reached an agreement with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to enhance data sharing...

February 10, 2022

Kenya

Parliament begins search for Sialai’s Replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – The Parliamentary Service Commission has invited applicants for the position of Clerk of the National Assembly who will take over...

February 5, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

House to assess Nairobi Expressway outline amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The National Assembly will review a technical report on the Nairobi Expressway in a bid to address concerns that...

February 2, 2022

Kenya

NCCK expresses concern over proposed changes to Campaign Financing Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2- The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has raised concerns that proposed changes in the Election Campaign Financing (Amendment)...

February 2, 2022

Kenya

Sankok causes excitement as he wears suit, deviating from signature green attire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1-Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok elicited excitement in the National Assembly after he attended the house sitting donning a...

February 1, 2022

Kenya

National Assembly seeks public views on nomination of Wangui Muchiri to SRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15-The National Assembly is seeking public views for or against the proposed appointment of Wangui Muchiri who was nominated by President...

January 15, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

January 5, 2022