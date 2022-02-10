Connect with us

Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai and KNBS Director General, Macdonald George Obudho, sign a memorandum of understanding which adds to the number of premier national research institutions that the Assembly has signed recently or is in the process of formulating, to promote evidence-based legislation/National Assembly

LEGISLATION

National Assembly, KNBS sign pact to promote evidence-based legislation

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 — The National Assembly has reached an agreement with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to enhance data sharing between the two institutions.

The signing event which took place at Parliament on Wednesday, saw the Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai and KNBS Director General, Macdonald George Obudho, sign a memorandum of understanding which adds to the number of premier national research institutions that the Assembly has signed recently or is in the process of formulating, to promote evidence-based legislation.

The National Assembly has such an existing agreement with the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) and is in the process of formulating agreements with the National Treasury and the Office of the Controller of Budget.

Evidence-driven legislation is a concept which calls for the use of the best available scientific evidence and systematically collected data for their formulation and enactment of legislation.

The 2010 Constitution of Kenya placed the budget making process as a central mandate of Parliament which is a departure from the traditional budget-approving role.

This new role called on legislators to embrace evidence-informed decision-making to strengthen accountability while enhancing the legislature’s oversight role.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Sialai underscored the need for the establishment of relations with KNBS, noting that the bureau is recognized by law as the principal agency of the government for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating statistical data in Kenya.

“We are grateful to the KNBS for agreeing to collaborate with us. This move will greatly capacitate us through the Parliamentary Budget Office and equip our Members with information requisite to execute their mandate effectively on the budget making process. Indeed, the signing of this MoU signifies an undertaking by our two institutions to ensure that lawmakers are well informed on the performance of the Kenyan economy,” explained Sialai.

Acknowledging KNBS has the mandate of coordinating all the institutions that conduct statistical data analysis, Obudho noted that the move would be instrumental in improving their performance in information generation since the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) also generates crucial information with respect of budget, finance and economic information to Committees of Parliament.

“Through this MoU, we’re creating necessary synergies to boost our performance in information generation,” noted Obudho.

PBO is a non-partisan office of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) that provides professional services in respect of budget, finance, and economic information to the committees of Parliament and other functions as stipulated in Section 10 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

During the event, the Parliamentary Budget Office was represented by the Director, Phyllis Makau, Senior Deputy Director, Martin Masinde, Deputy Director, Robert Nyaga, among other staff.

