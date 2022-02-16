Connect with us

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. /CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

NARC party to endorse Azimio pact at NDC on Friday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — The National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Party, which is led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is set to hold its National Delegates Conference on Friday.

The conference will be held at the Bomas of Kenya, bringing together party delegates from across the country.

The NDC is set to ratify the decision to join the Azimio la Umoja coalition and endorse its flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

Ngilu who is seeking a second term in Kitui County has openly endorsed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader for the presidency.

Ngilu, alongside the two other Ukambani Governors Alfred Mutua and Kivutha Kibwana, have been leading popularization campaigns for Azimio la Umoja in the region.

Several parties, including Wiper, Amani National Coalition (ANC), Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) and Ford Kenya, have already held their NDCs in readiness for the August 9 general elections.

The Jubilee Party has slated its NDC on February 25 and 26, 2022 with the endorsement Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate set to feature in the agenda.

ODM picked the same dates for its NDC.

