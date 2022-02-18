Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
NCIC says 23 counties mapped out as possible hotspots during the August 2022 elections. /CFM

Kenya

Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu among 23 hotspot counties, NCIC says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has mapped out 23 counties as possible hotspots for violence before, during and after the August elections.

The regions include Kisumu, Uasingishu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Migori, Kericho, Isiolo, Lamu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Marsabit, Kiambu, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Nandi, Bomet, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Garissa, Siaya.

“We must stay alert and vigilant in these,” the Commission chairperson Samuel Kobia told a news conference on Friday.

The Commission designed a 13 variable risk matrix to identify the counties which Kobia said will be closely monitored ahead of the polls with special focus given to the whole subject of hate speech.

“The issue of hate speech is going to be given high priority by the Commission and we are going to ensure that leaders who are spewing hare are dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He revealed that 49 hate speech cases are currently under different stages of active investigation.

Kobia added that plans are underway to have four courts set up across the country that purposely deal with hate speech cases.

“We have already approached the Chief Justice Martha Koome and in the coming days she is going to help use in expediting some of these cases,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commission warned members of the public especially politicians on a number of issues which Kobia described as red flags noting that such will not be tolerated.

Ethnic balkanization and zoning of the country by politicians, increased inflammatory attacks and hate speech by prominent political leaders, misuse of social media platforms to perpetuate ethnic hate speech and incitement to violence are some of the issues which the Commission listed.

Others include Increased level of incitements on ethnic lines, demonstrations/ hooliganism by followers of different political groups – with potential for political violence, chest thumping among key coalition leaders that there is no way they will lose elections.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MP Oscar Sudi acquitted in case where he insulted Mama Ngina

NAKURU, Kenya Feb 11 – A Nakuru Court has acquitted Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi in a case where he was accused of insulting President...

February 11, 2022

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILLA: The trouble with our war on hate speech, war mongering and politics of deceit

The last one week has seen the citizenry and politicians from all sides of the political divide rise in uproar against the choice of...

January 15, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Cheruiyot dismisses racist slur allegations, insists Mishra must go home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has denied allegations of racial slur against the Indian community saying his remarks at Deputy...

January 12, 2022

County News

Linturi to appear before NCIC over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Wednesday set to be grilled by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC)...

January 12, 2022

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

January 8, 2022

County News

Political exclusion in counties threatens lasting stability in the country

Throughout the protracted struggle for political reforms culminating in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the marginalization and exclusion of communities, groups and regions was...

December 7, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Judiciary to set up 5 special courts in hate speech hotspots ahead of 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- The Judiciary has announced plans to set up 5 special courts in hotspot areas of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and...

October 26, 2021

Politics

Political Parties’ online Register out end of October to enhance transparency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has said that her office intends to undertake the registration of political parties...

October 14, 2021