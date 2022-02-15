My govt will give the Judiciary financial independence, Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto says immediately he assumes office in August, his government will operationalize the Judiciary Fund.

Ruto stated that the Fund will give the Judiciary financial independence, offering it teeth to work impartially.

“We do not want them to be managed or be a subject of manipulation. We want a Judiciary that serves all Kenyans justly,” he said.

Ruto was speaking on Tuesday morning at the Village Market in Nairobi during a meeting with the European Business Council Kenya, an umbrella outfit of business associations drawn from 17 European countries.

Further, he said his administration will build and empower independent institutions that are charged with the fight against corruption.

The Deputy President appreciated that progress had been made in tackling graft but more needed to be done.

“It [the Handshake] eliminated the Opposition, and any form of oversight,” he explained.

Through the Handshake, he argued that big time corruption was born in Kenya.

Ruto noted that he was committed to institutionalizing and constitutionalizing the Opposition as a “weak Opposition nourishes a rogue Government. This will be the sure way to end corruption in our country.”

Ruto assured the business community that this year’s elections will be peaceful.

“Violence will no longer be part of our political equation.”

He said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had already made it clear to its members that any reckless statement made by them will be punished.

“I will also respect the outcome of this year’s elections; I challenge my competitors to commit also to the same for the sake of our stability.”

The Council’s Chairman Darren Gillen welcomed the Deputy President’s assurance of free polls.

“The commitment to democratic elections is in our interest as a business community because Kenya is the gateway to other East African countries,” Gillen said.