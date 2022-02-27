Moses Kuria raises stakes before joining OKA and it’s all about Azimio

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27- Chama cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria now says that he is ready to work with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) only if they do not join forces with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Kuria said that he does not subscribe to the ideals and the agenda of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Kuria made the remarks Sunday when he met with OKA principals including Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua (NARC-K), Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) and KANU Executive Director George Wainaina who represented Gideon Moi.

He said the OKA team invited him and his party to join them but he is clear on his conditions.

“Whereas we share many ideals between Chama Cha Kazi and OKA, we agreed to work together as long as OKA is not joining the Azimio Coalition which is incompatible with myself and the Chama Cha Kazi Party,” Kuria said in a statement.

OKA later released a statement stating that it had postponed the signing of their coalition agreeent so as to accommodate more new partners.

“We continue to receive requests from various political formations that have expressed interest in joining us,” OKA Spokesman Fredrick Okang’o said in a statement, therefore, in the spirit of inclusivity, we have rescheduled the official unveiling of OKA Coalition as well as signing of the coalition agreement that was to be scheduled for tomorrow to a later date this week so as to accommodate new partners.”

The Chama cha Kazi Party leader who is also the Gatundu South MP stated that they will hold a follow up meeting on Wednesday next week to agree on the way forward.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is the first time that Kuria has expressed openly his willingness to join forces with other rival parties ahead of August 9 polls.

The recent move could put an end to speculation about which political party the Gatundu South MP would support as the country enters the final leg of the upcoming elections, which will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year term

Earlier this month on February 15, Kuria posted photos on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council-Kenya Business Forum with President Uhuru Kenyatta allies sparking speculations in the political scene that they could be closing ranks ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader has been in the Middle East since December last year where he has been undergoing treatment after sustaining third-degree burns on his feet following the malfunctioning of a warm mat gadget.

In the latest photo, Kuria was seen alongside Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia, who are all close allies of President Kenyatta.