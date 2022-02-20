Muturi’s ‘snow melting’ declaration: Will it be Ruto, Raila or a third force?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was scheduled to make a ‘snow melting’ declaration on Sunday in an event set to redefine the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muturi described Democratic Party’s National Delegates Convention set to be held at Nairobi’s Bomas of Kenya as a ‘snow melting’ event even as he promised to unveil as special guest with whom he could possibly form an alliance ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

Once considered a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, Muturi has remained noncommittal on an alliance with either of the leading political formations — Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza comprising UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya, and Raila Odinga Azimio la Umoja consisting ODM and allied parties.

The House Speaker also been evasive on his engagement with One Kenya Alliance (OKA), a coalition made up of Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper Party, Giedion Moi’s KANU and Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party.

He has however identified with Ruto’s bottom-up economic model subtly making reference to mama mbogas (vegetable vendors) in political speeches.

During the Mashujaa Day in October 2021, Muturi singled out people in the informal sectors as his heroes while commending their resolve to grow the country’s economy.

“I celebrate the mama mboga, jua kali artisans and the bodaboda guy who wakes up in the morning and strives to make a living and in the process help this country grow,” Muturi said.

He made the remarks days after giving a hard-hitting interview in Ruto’s defense who has been pushed to the margins of power, faulting the governing party’s move to expel his allies from key portfolios both in the executive and the legislature.

Muturi has also represented Ruto on a number of occasions amid an aggressive onslaught by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handlers on leaders associated with the DP.

In August 2021, the House Speaker delivered Ruto’s remarks at the funeral of the Kianjakoma brothers, two teenagers who died in the hands of police after they were reportedly arrested for violating curfew regulations in Embu.

“National Assembly Speaker JB Muturi reads the message of condolence from the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto to the family, friends and mourners of the slain Kianjokoma Brothers during their sorrowful requiem service,” his press team reported in a tweet.

Muturi condemn the National Police Service for failing to tame rogue police officers amid increasing incidences of police-instigated killings.

“As a nation, we’re repulsed by this tragedy and we demand that the Kenya Police Service officers treat their fellow citizens with dignity and humanely,” he stated.

Muturi has however been critical of Ruto’s criticism of small regional outfit which he has labeled as village parties in the past as he promoted his newly acquired UDA party.

Leaders critical of Ruto’s attitude towards smaller parties have since labeled him as insincere following his decision to team up with Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Senator Moses Wetangula’s FORD Kenya which do not enjoy a significant national reach.

Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria, once a staunch ally of Ruto, challenged Ruto to explain why he was reluctant to welcome his Chama Cha Kazi party to his alliance yet he went on to team up with ANC and FORD Kenya.

Speaking in Thika Town on Saturday, Kuria said he will remain opposed to the idea of folding smaller parties to join dominants outfits.

“This idea of somebody thinking that we can all fit in their trouser should not be tolerated,” he said.