AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi vows to remain in race to succeed President Kenyatta

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who is the presidential candidate for Democratic Party (DP) has maintained that he will not quit the race to State House even as the party seeks to build an alliance with other like-minded parties.

Muturi stated that the National Executive Council will meet on Tuesday to chart the way forward for the political party between Azimio la Umoja or Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I don’t belong to the category of quitters. Am not a quitter! We are in the process of consultation and the party will make a decision. This is a serious organization, and we will be doing things according to the law,” said Muturi.

The Presidential hopeful insisted that the question on which political alliance DP will join is not a sole decision, it will require consensus and ratification by the National Delegates Conference.

“We will have a National Executive Council meeting where decision as momentous as joining coalitions cannot be decided by one person. This is a consultative process not a one man show,” Muturi stated.

This is even as the National Management Committee of the party resolved to conduct the National Delegates Conference on February 20 at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi to ratify key decisions in the party ahead of the polls.

They were speaking during a meeting where they receive defectors from different political parties across the country including Wiper, Ford Kenya, and Narc Kenya.

The National Assembly Speaker has left many guessing on which political direction he will take under Democratic Party in the 2022 polls.

Early in the year, Muturi dismissed reports that he was warming up to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of the August elections.

Muturi, who spoke after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Democratic party, said such an arrangement can only be ratified by the party and not a single individual.

He was responding to reports that went viral after a visit to his Nairobi residence by OKA Principals; Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDM) that left many speculating on whether he is warming up to the alliance.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) who have since  moved to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance were part of the OKA delegation at the time.

“They visited me as longtime friends to tell me sorry and wish me quick recovery. Rumors are just that rumors. Those who respect democracy must wait for concurrence from the party and in essence the relevant organs in the party,” said Muturi.

