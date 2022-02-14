Muturi urges leaders on the campaign trail to ‘stop the insults’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Democratic Party presidential aspirant Justin Muturi has called on political leaders to stop insulting each other to avoid causing unnecessary tension during the electioneering period.

Muturi, who is the Speaker of the National Assembly, noted that insults and unsubstantiated allegations have been dominating most political rallies, raising tension among rival politicians.

“As a party we believe in unity and that is why leaders must desist from reckless talk during this period,” he said.

The Speaker, who has announced his bid to vie for the presidency on a DP ticket, called on leaders of political parties from Mt Kenya region to seek unity so as to represent the region in one block during the August General Election.

“There is a need for us to unite because that way we will have a sit at the table and not become the menu on the table,” he said.

The former Siakago MP also dismissed the two horse race narrative noting that the State House race is wide open for all eligible candidates.

“I am running and such talk is just a fallacy. I am in the race to win it,” he said.

Muturi has in recent months been traversing the country to popularize his presidential bid which he has pegged on fighting corruption and improving the country’s economic fortunes.