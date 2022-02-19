Muturi to hold ‘snow melting’ NDC on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Democratic Party (DP) of Kenya is set to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Sunday where its Party Leader Justin Muturi has promised to unveil a special guest in a ‘snow melting’ declaration.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Saturday, the Party indicated that during the event which will be held at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi the National Assembly Speaker will also be endorsed as DP’s presidential candidate.

“You are cordially invited to the to the Democratic Party National Delegates Conference where a “snow melting” declaration will be made by a surprise chief guest,” the statement read in part.

Muturi is eyeing the top seat to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 presidential poll.

DP’s NDC comes against the backdrop of several similar meetings which have been fashioned as endorsement crusades for the top contenders in the presidential election.

Jubilee and ODM parties are also set to hold their NDC at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and the Nyayo Stadium respectively to endorse Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10, 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto, the presumed presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance, has since teamed up with Musalai Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Senator Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya).

Muturi, once seen as a staunch ally of Ruto even in the face of an onslaught against the UDA leader’s ally in government, has been noncommittal on his leaning.