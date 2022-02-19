Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muturi, once seen as a staunch ally of Ruto even in the face of an onslaught against the UDA leader's ally in government, has been noncommittal on his leaning/FILE/JB Muturi Communications

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi to hold ‘snow melting’ NDC on Sunday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Democratic Party (DP) of Kenya is set to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Sunday where its Party Leader Justin Muturi has promised to unveil a special guest in a ‘snow melting’ declaration.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Saturday, the Party indicated that during the event which will be held at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi the National Assembly Speaker will also be endorsed as DP’s presidential candidate.

“You are cordially invited to the to the Democratic Party National Delegates Conference where a “snow melting” declaration will be made by a surprise chief guest,” the statement read in part.

Muturi is eyeing the top seat to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 presidential poll.

DP’s NDC comes against the backdrop of several similar meetings which have been fashioned as endorsement crusades for the top contenders in the presidential election.

Jubilee and ODM parties are also set to hold their NDC at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and the Nyayo Stadium respectively to endorse Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10, 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto, the presumed presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance, has since teamed up with Musalai Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Senator Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya).

Muturi, once seen as a staunch ally of Ruto even in the face of an onslaught against the UDA leader’s ally in government, has been noncommittal on his leaning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uncertainty on whether MCAs seeking political posts should resign

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Confusion has rocked political parties in the country over the implementation of the requirement that Members of County Assemblies...

February 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi vows to remain in race to succeed President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who is the presidential candidate for Democratic Party (DP) has maintained that he will...

February 7, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

House to assess Nairobi Expressway outline amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The National Assembly will review a technical report on the Nairobi Expressway in a bid to address concerns that...

February 2, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dejected over IMF demand to drop stalled projects worth Sh390bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has expressed reluctance to drop stalled projects estimated to have already cost the taxpayer Sh390 billion in...

January 29, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi lauds World Bank for supporting Kenya’s quest for accelerated growth

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 — National Assembly Speaker of Justin Muturi has lauded the World Bank for their continued support to the country since...

January 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi says he missed Mudavadi’s NDC over suspicions on UDA deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he missed Musalia Mudavadi’s meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday due...

January 24, 2022

World

Bald ambitions: South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss

Seoul, South Korea, Jan 14 – People with hair loss in South Korea should have their treatments covered by the state to prevent “discrimination”,...

January 14, 2022