Muturi promises a neuropsychiatric institute to address mental health crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has pledged to establish a national neuropsychiatric institute if elected President to address the mental health crisis facing the country.

Muturi made the promise in his acceptance speech at the Democratic Party’s National Delegates Convention on Sunday during which he was endorsed as the presidential candidate.

“The Democratic Party of Kenya Government will declare the state of mental health in Kenya as a major threat to National development that ought to be declared a national emergency,” he declared.

More to follow…