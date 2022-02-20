Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muturi made the promise in his acceptance speech at the Democratic Party's National Delegates Convention on Sunday during which he was endorsed as the presidential candidate/JB Communications

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi promises a neuropsychiatric institute to address mental health crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has pledged to establish a national neuropsychiatric institute if elected President to address the mental health crisis facing the country.

Muturi made the promise in his acceptance speech at the Democratic Party’s National Delegates Convention on Sunday during which he was endorsed as the presidential candidate.

“The Democratic Party of Kenya Government will declare the state of mental health in Kenya as a major threat to National development that ought to be declared a national emergency,” he declared.

More to follow…

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Speaker Muturi fails to deliver hyped ‘snow melting’ event

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi held a low-key National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi after...

22 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi’s ‘snow melting’ declaration: Will it be Ruto, Raila or a third force?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was scheduled to make a ‘snow melting’ declaration on Sunday in an event set...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi to hold ‘snow melting’ NDC on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Democratic Party (DP) of Kenya is set to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Sunday where its Party...

1 day ago

Kenya

MPs urge SRC nominee Wangui Muchiri to Prioritize police officers’ mental health

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – National Assembly Members have challenged outgoing Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri to prioritize mental health of police officers and other...

February 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi vows to remain in race to succeed President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who is the presidential candidate for Democratic Party (DP) has maintained that he will...

February 7, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

House to assess Nairobi Expressway outline amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The National Assembly will review a technical report on the Nairobi Expressway in a bid to address concerns that...

February 2, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dejected over IMF demand to drop stalled projects worth Sh390bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has expressed reluctance to drop stalled projects estimated to have already cost the taxpayer Sh390 billion in...

January 29, 2022