Mutua’s Chap Chap party invites aspirant applications ahead of March 10 caucus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party is inviting candidates eyeing different elective seats in the August 9 polls to register with party led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In a notice published by the party’s Secretary General Wilfred Nyamu on Thursday, MCC said that it will also hold a national aspirants meeting on March 10.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap Party will be fielding candidates in ALL elective positions from President, Governors, Senators, Women Representatives, Members of National Assembly and MCA,” Nyamu said.

The party quoted the registration fee for presidential candidates at Sh1,000,000, Governors at Sh250,000, Senators and Members of the National Assembly at Sh 150,000.

Those seeking women representative positions will have to part with Sh100,000 while ward representatives will pay Sh30,000 for registration.

Nyamu further said that the National Executive Council may consider direct nominations for duly vetted candidates who register early.

“All women, youth and people living with disabilities shall pay 75 per cent of the amount for the respective positions except for the women representative position that will attract the full fee,” he added.

The Mutua led party has placed the application deadline for interested candidates on March 9 2022.

“The registration process will be coordinated strictly from Our Party headquarters at Kauria Close, Off Othaya Road, Kileleshwa,” he said.