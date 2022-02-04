Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua at Sydney Airport in Australia on February 2, 2021. /COURTESY.

Top stories

Mutua back from vacation as Lilian weds Juliani

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4-Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is back in the country after a vacation in Australia.

Mutua shared pictures of him at the Sydney airport on Wednesday as he prepared to catch a flight home even as his ex-partner Lilian Nga’ng’a tied the knot with musician Julius Owino alias Juliani.

Mutua and Lilian announced a break-up in September.

Lilian and Juliani got married on Thursday in a private wedding attended by their close family and friends, according to exclusive photos shared on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lilian and Juliani formalised their wedding in a private wedding on January 3, 2021.

Also read:

‘We are conscious adults, leave us alone’: Juliani, ex-Machakos First Lady tell off hangers-on

 

Happier days: Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Lilian Governor before they broke up in August 2021.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Juliani and Lilian say ‘I do’ in private wedding

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Musician Julius Owino alias Juliani has formalised his marriage with former Machakos First Lady Lilian who separated with Governor...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Vote for me I give you a cow: Wa Iria’s hilarious campaign promise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria has promised to give a cow to any homestead that votes for him for...

January 6, 2022

Kenya

Mutua under fire from KOT for tweeting about Kalonzo wife’s death yet she’s alive

-Kitui Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior described Mutua as “extremely irresponsible. -Wetangula said Mutua's actions are the highest crudity. -Kalonzo's wife has been ailing for...

January 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua pledges Sh1 million to newly weds if elected president!

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5-Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party leader Alfred Mutua has taken campaign pledges a notch higher, promising that his government will give...

December 5, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua says will support Raila in the event he shelves his 2022 ambitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party will support the Azimio la Umoja Initiative led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader...

November 29, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo’s Ukambani political dominance tested as Raila, Ruto traverse turf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political stranglehold of the Lower Eastern region came under serious scrutiny on Friday after Deputy...

November 12, 2021

Top stories

My life is in danger, Ex-Machakos First Lady Lilian says and wants Mutua investigated

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a now says her life is in danger following alleged threats and intimidation from...

November 4, 2021

Top stories

I will be Kenya’s best President, Governor Mutua declares as he re-affirms his State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – When Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua formally declared that he will contest for the Presidency in 2022 many never took...

October 24, 2021