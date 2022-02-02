Connect with us

Muthama dismisses OKA’s third force posturing, says alliance pro-Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Chairperson Johnson Muthama has dismissed One Kenya Alliance (OKA) push to build a third force in the State House race as deceptive saying allied parties are all rooting for Azimio la Umoja Movement.

“We know the end result to this poker game. One Kenya Alliance is Azimio and Azimio is One Kenya Alliance. Let’s stop the charade. Tuambiane ukweli (Let’s be truthful to one another),” he quipped just after OKA unveiled a new a coalition partner.

Muthama also dismissed the assertion that the “deep state” would propose Azimio coalition presidential candidate, ODM’s Raila Odinga, to the presidency terming the it a wishful thinking.

He said the UDA-led Kenya Kwanza formation will defeat Azimio despite support from the “deep state” and influential businessmen from the Mount Kenya region.

“No amount of potency and coercion will make Azimio take the presidency. They may have ” deepstate” backing but it will be futile at the end. The reading is on the wall 9.8.22 by the God’s grace UDA will form the next Government,” Muthama tweeted on Wednesday.

His statement comes at a time when different candidates are gearing themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta upon the completion of his second and final term.

Political campaigns have intensified in the country in recent weeks as different political parties continue to form alliances to boost their chances of clinching the country’s top seat.

Kenya Kwanza, a formation which brings together Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s FORD Kenya, has been traversing the country to popularize the coalition.

Odinga on the other hand has been meeting allies in Town Hall sessions while OKA has made campaign stops in counties where allied parties are perceived to have a stronghold.

OKA expanded its alliance on Wednesday after NARC Kenya formally signed a coalition deal with existing alliance partners — KANU, Wiper and United Democratic Party.

NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua replaced Mudavadi who quit the alliance together with Wetangula.

