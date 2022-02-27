Muthama dismisses Azimio One Kenya alliance, says has no impact

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairman Johnson Muthama now says that most of the members in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition “have no impact in Kenya’s politics” pointing out that the move did not catch many by surprise.

Muthama said that the new members who include Wiper’s, Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and UDP’s Cyrus Jirongo are in charge of what he termed “lone ranger briefcase political outfits.”

The UDA Chairman stated that he had predicted the formation of the alliance more than two months ago pointing out that the new political formation is not a guarantee that their opponents will clinch the country’s top seat.

“It is ludicrous how some quarters are chest-thumping and celebrating as if the presidency is guaranteed to them. OKA joining Azimio was expected. I said it more than 2 months ago. I even divulged the price.,” he tweeted.

Muthama’s remarks come a day after Jubilee Party and ODM convened separate National delegates Conventions to endorse Azimio la Umoja’s Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 polls.

In a rare show of unity, President Kenyatta graced the Opposition party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Kasarani stadium after attending a similar meeting at KICC which was equally attended by Odinga.

Raila had earlier attended his NDC in Kasarani before he left to join Kenyatta at his Jubilee NDC, a rare show of unity for the two political leaders who have worked together since March 2018 when they shook hands to end enemity that accelerated after Kenyatta defeated Odinga in a presidential election.

“We are unveiling Azimio One Kenya Alliance and we will defeat them (rivals led by his Deputy William Ruto),” Kenyatta told the meeting.

Jubilee and ODM have already signed cooperating agreements with various parties which will all be under the new coalition.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is an OKA principal said Friday that they will first sign a coalition agreement amongst themselves and deposit it with the Registrar of Political Parties before signing another with the Azimio team.