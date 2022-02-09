Musila exits Museum board to seek Kitui Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — National Museum of Kenya Board Chairperson David Musila has tendered his resignation, to focus on his Kitui gubernatorial campaign.
Musila, who has served in the position for a period of three years, announced his exit on Wednesday saying it was time for him to serve the people of Kitui.
“I have resigned from office effective 8th February 2022, and I shall be vying for the position of Governor, Kitui County,” he stated.
Musila was the first Senator of Kitui County elected in 2013 who unsuccessfully contested for the Kitui Governor’s seat as independent in 2017, after losing Wiper Party’s ticket to Governor Julius Malombe.
He was Wiper Party’s Chairperson at the time.
The Kitui gubernatorial seat has attracted several other candidates including the incumbent Charity Ngilu, former Governor Julius Malombe, former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke and Ambassador Kiema Kilonzo.