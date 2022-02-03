Mukuru man tells court he shoplifted bibles to become street preacher after house was demolished

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A man charged with theft for shoplifting two bibles from a Nairobi supermarket has said he did so to become a street preacher.

Augustine Wanyonyi from Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Njenga told the court he decided to shoplift the bibles after his house was demolished rendering his family homeless.

He told the court that he did not have an option other than to try making ends meet by becoming a street preacher.

Wanyonyi pleaded guilty to the offence reported to have been committed on January 30.

The court was informed that Wanyonyi picked two copies of the Bible at Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The books were valued at Sh2,100.

The court heard that man walked into the said supermarket at around 3pm and picked two copies of the Bible. He later tucked them inside his pants and attempted to leave the supermarket without paying for the items.

A CCTV operator monitoring cameras at the supermarket alerted the security team which conducted a search on Wanyonyi and recovered the copies.