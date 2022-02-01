Mudavadi says ANC defectors ‘bought with a few coins’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Amani National Alliance party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed the recent spate of the defection that have rocked his party following his decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Speaking during a joint rally to popularize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the city, Mudavadi claimed the defectors were coerced to join the Azimio La Umoja movement which is led by the ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This comes after a number of MPs and MCAs led by Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo decamped to Azimio la Umoja affiliate parties (ODM and DAP-K).

Other legislators who have left the party include Teso North MP Edward Kaunya, Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Peter Nabulindo of Matungu and Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka just to mention a few.

“I am surprised about the party hoping by some MPs after being coerced with a few coins yet the parliamentary term will come to an end soon.”

“The parliament’s work is to check if the government is performing its duties or not. It is not all about being part of the government,” he added.

Mudavadi asked the party defectors to be wise enough when campaigning for the government since the votes they need to secure their respective seats in the August 9 General Election will come from the Kenyan citizens and not the government.

“The government won’t be there to vote. You will be voted in by the Kenyan individual who is a registered voter, not the Kenyan government.”