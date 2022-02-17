Mudavadi most preferred Ruto running mate at 27pc: TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has emerged as the best placed to be William Ruto’s preferred running mate.

This is after he scored 27 percent among respondents who took part in a just released research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA).

Meanwhile 15 percent of those who took part in the survey, polled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as the second best option to deputise the UDA Leader.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua polled 11 percent among those polled.

One Kenya Alliance co-principal and Wiper presidential aspirant Kalonzo Musyoka name also featured as 8 percent of the respondents want him to shelve his ambitions and back Ruto’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term expires after the August General Election.

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata who is eyeing the county gubernatorial seat name was also thrown in the hat with 5 percent of those polled favouring him to be on the Ruto ticket.