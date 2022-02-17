Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and Deputy President William Ruto (right) sharing a light moment during a townhall meeting in Voi, Taita Taveta County/Musalia Mudavadi Press

Kenya

Mudavadi most preferred Ruto running mate at 27pc: TIFA poll

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has emerged as the best placed to be William Ruto’s preferred running mate.

This is after he scored 27 percent among respondents who took part in a just released research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA).

Meanwhile 15 percent of those who took part in the survey, polled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as the second best option to deputise the UDA Leader.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua polled 11 percent among those polled.

One Kenya Alliance co-principal and Wiper presidential aspirant Kalonzo Musyoka name also featured as 8 percent of the respondents want him to shelve his ambitions and back Ruto’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term expires after the August General Election.

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata who is eyeing the county gubernatorial seat name was also thrown in the hat with 5 percent of those polled favouring him to be on the Ruto ticket.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila’s running mate: Peter Kenneth 41pc, Kalonzo 18pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Forty-one percent of respondents in the latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) say they want former Gatanga...

8 mins ago

Big Four

Budget committee slams breaks on Uhuru’s govt plan to raise debt ceiling

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17- The Parliamentary Budget Committee has dealt a major blow to the government plan to raise the debt ceiling to Sh12...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You can’t unite with your enemies to punish your friends, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13-Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has castigated the expected move by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join the Raila...

4 days ago

Kenya

We will only deal with registered political outfits, Kalonzo says of Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8-Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will only deal with coalitions like the Azimio...

February 8, 2022

Kenya

“Umechezwa, Utawachwa kwa mataa,” Mudavadi tells Raila

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that he is likely to...

February 4, 2022

Top stories

Kalonzo blasts Ruto, Mudavadi calling their alliance ‘Kenya Kwisha’

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has no kind words for the ‘Kenya Kwanza’ alliance of Deputy President William Ruto, ANC’s...

February 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We aren’t boarding Azimio train, let them join OKA: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied reports that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) could join ODM-led Azimio Movement...

February 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We will register OKA coalition party: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at plans to register One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a coalition party...

January 29, 2022