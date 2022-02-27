Connect with us

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and Deputy President William Ruto (right) sharing a light moment during a townhall meeting in Voi, Taita Taveta County/Musalia Mudavadi Press

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi joins DP Ruto on 10-day whistle tour of US and UK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 -Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal Musalia Mudavadi left the country Sunday to accompany Deputy President on a tour of the Ais and UK.

The former Vice-President and one-time Deputy Prime Minister will address Kenyans in the diaspora  on his economic blueprint, ‘Uchumi Bora, Pesa Mfukoni’, and explain how it will resuscitate Kenya’s slumping economic fortunes after the forthcoming polls.

Musalia Mudavadi Presidential Campaign Secretariat said Ruto, who is a co-principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, is also on the trip.

Ruto left the country on Sunday morning for a 10-day tour which will include toconversations on foreign policy, the future of governance, and economic development in Kenya, East Africa, and the African continent.

His Presidential Campaign Secretariat stated that the DP will speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub.

He will also meet officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council (NSC) Advisor.

Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

“He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby,” read the statement.

