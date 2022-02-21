Much anticipated Sagana III meeting to take place this week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21- The much-anticipated Sagana three meeting at the Nyeri State Lodge is expected to take place this week.

The meeting to be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta that will bring together Mount Kenya leaders will also be attended by elected leaders including governors, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs), top businesspeople among others.

It comes against the backdrop of heightened political activity in the region especially focusing on President Kenyatta’s successor in the August Elections.

Some leaders are fully in support of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga whom Kenyatta has fronted as his preferred successor, while others have rallied their support behind Deputy President William Ruto.

The division and formation of the two factions came about after President Kenyatta joined forces with Odinga during the now popular handshake between the two on March 9, 2018.

It will also take place ahead of the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) slated for Friday and Saturday where the rebranding of the ruling Party and adoption of new colors, symbol and flag have been listed as the top priorities.

The party which was formed following the merger of President Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA), Deputy President William Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP) and smaller parties will seek to reinvent itself after a mass exodus triggered by internal wangles.

Ruto stormed out of the party after he was declared persona non grata, taking with him a majority of members including elected leaders and lawmakers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DP joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which he has been championing and has declared that it will be his vehicle to Presidency in the August 9 polls.

Remnants in the Jubilee party have since dropped the handshake symbol and reintroduced a symbol featuring a dove originally depicted in the TNA logo.

The party has also dropped the yellow color associated with Ruto’s URP which features prominently in UDA’s branding.