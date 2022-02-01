Connect with us

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya/CFM - Samuel Wanjohi

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs reconstitute HBC after rescinding last week’s vote

IRENE MWANGI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — The National Assembly will resume its sitting on Wednesday after lawmakers successfully endorsed a decision rescinding an earlier vote that scuttled House business.

The rejection of the proposed membership of the House Business Committee by the National Assembly on January 25 forced House leadership back to the drawing board in a bid to reintroduce the motion.

The motion with newly proposed names was reintroduced by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya after the House rescinded its earlier decision as required under Standing Order 49.

More to follow…

